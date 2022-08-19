News Update : A third victim in the Monday house explosion in Wyatt, MO, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman was the mother of the 3-year-old girl who died because of the explosion and the significant other of the man who died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A third victim in the Monday house explosion in Wyatt, MO, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman was the mother of the 3-year-old girl who died because of the explosion and the significant other of the man who died.
— WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) August 19, 2022
