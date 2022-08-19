News Update : A monkeypox case was confirmed in a 17-year-old in Washington state. The Department of Health declined to specify the county for privacy reasons.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A monkeypox case was confirmed in a 17-year-old in Washington state. The Department of Health declined to specify the county for privacy reasons.
— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 19, 2022
