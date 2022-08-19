News Update : A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours. He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 07:17:12


A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours.

He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#man #charged #murder #13yearold #Arthur #Haines #died #house #fire #Waterloo #police #allege #result #dispute #neighbours #sleepover #friends #house #engulfed #flames

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: