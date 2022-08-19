News Update : A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours. He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.

2022-08-19 07:17:12



A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours.

He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.





