News Update : A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours. He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.

A man has been charged with murder after 13-year-old Arthur Haines died in a house fire in Waterloo in what police allege was the result of a dispute between neighbours.
He was on a sleepover with friends when the house was engulfed with flames in 1998.
— Nakari Thorpe (@nakarithorpe) August 19, 2022
