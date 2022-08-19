News Update : A man allegedly pepper-sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia.

2022-08-19 17:19:36



A man allegedly pepper-sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem sidewalk on Monday, police said.

The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia.





