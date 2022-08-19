News Update : A jury in Cherokee County convicted 39-year-old Santiago Jaimez on several child sex crimes, including rape, incest and aggravated child molestation.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A jury in Cherokee County convicted 39-year-old Santiago Jaimez on several child sex crimes, including rape, incest and aggravated child molestation.
A jury in Cherokee County convicted 39-year-old Santiago Jaimez on several child sex crimes, including rape, incest and aggravated child molestation. https://t.co/deMGvwc1Oy
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#jury #Cherokee #County #convicted #39yearold #Santiago #Jaimez #child #sex #crimes #including #rape #incest #aggravated #child #molestation
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.