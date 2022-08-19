News Update : A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead. Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead.
Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma.
— WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) August 19, 2022
