News Update : A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead. Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma.

2022-08-19 15:30:02



A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead.

Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma.



