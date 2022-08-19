News Update : A Chicago police sergeant who was seen on video kneeling on a 14-year-old teen near a Starbucks in Park Ridge last month has been charged and stripped of his police powers.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A Chicago police sergeant who was seen on video kneeling on a 14-year-old teen near a Starbucks in Park Ridge last month has been charged and stripped of his police powers.
— 48 Hours (@48hours) August 19, 2022
