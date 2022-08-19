News Update : A Chicago police sergeant is facing criminal charges and has been relieved of his police powers after prosecutors said he falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing his son’s bike, then pinned the boy to the ground in suburban Park Ridge.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A Chicago police sergeant is facing criminal charges and has been relieved of his police powers after prosecutors said he falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing his son’s bike, then pinned the boy to the ground in suburban Park Ridge.
