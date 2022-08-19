News Update : A Charles County woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, who authorities say died in 2020 from neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A Charles County woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, who authorities say died in 2020 from neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.
— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 19, 2022
