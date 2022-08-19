News Update : A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour following a disturbance in the Newtownards Road area

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour following a disturbance in the Newtownards Road area
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour following a disturbance in the Newtownards Road area pic.twitter.com/NPuIejv9uQ
— Police East Belfast (@PSNIBelfastE) August 19, 2022
