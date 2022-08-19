News Update : A 48-year-old man has been arrested from the walled city for allegedly working as a hawala agent to fund terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, the Delhi Police special cell informed

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested from the walled city for allegedly working as a hawala agent to fund terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, the Delhi Police special cell informed
— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 19, 2022
