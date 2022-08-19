News Update : A 48-year-old Delhi based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing hawala money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday. Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was …

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 23:18:05


A 48-year-old Delhi based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing hawala money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday. Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was …

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#48yearold #Delhi #based #garment #trader #allegedly #working #agent #routing #hawala #money #terror #outfits #LashkareTaiba #Badr #arrested #police #Friday #Mohammad #Yaseen #resident #Turkman #Gate

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: