News Update : A 48-year-old Delhi based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing hawala money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday. Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was …

A 48-year-old Delhi based garment trader allegedly working as an agent in routing hawala money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr has been arrested from here, police said on Friday. Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate here, was …
— Business Standard (@bsindia) August 19, 2022
