News Update : A 45-year-old man is dead following a stabbing incident happened on Thursday, 10:00 p.m., 1 person is in police custody. @SurreyRCMP says there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing. IHIT has been called. @SherEPunjab600

A 45-year-old man is dead following a stabbing incident happened on Thursday, 10:00 p.m., 1 person is in police custody. @SurreyRCMP says there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing. IHIT has been called. @SherEPunjab600
— Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) August 19, 2022
