News Update : A 40-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision in Oshawa on Thursday evening News Release

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 40-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision in Oshawa on Thursday evening
News Release
A 40-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision in Oshawa on Thursday evening
News Release – https://t.co/7EghotVtio pic.twitter.com/O9BYazhMFY
— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#40yearold #male #pedestrian #suffered #injuries #collision #Oshawa #Thursday #eveningNews #Release
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.