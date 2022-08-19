News Update : A 33-year-old San Rafael man was in custody for an alleged attempted sexual assault on a Marin County trail after a 5-hour manhunt Thursday.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 33-year-old San Rafael man was in custody for an alleged attempted sexual assault on a Marin County trail after a 5-hour manhunt Thursday.
— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) August 19, 2022
