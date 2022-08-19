News Update : A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
