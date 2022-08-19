News Update : A 33 year old Dalwallinu man caught driving tonight over 4 times the legal blood alcohol limit in an unlicensed vehicle without ever holding a driver's licence. Not to mention an unrestrained 3 year old child on his lap. Will now have to explain his actions to a Magistrate. #FB

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 33 year old Dalwallinu man caught driving tonight over 4 times the legal blood alcohol limit in an unlicensed vehicle without ever holding a driver’s licence. Not to mention an unrestrained 3 year old child on his lap. Will now have to explain his actions to a Magistrate. #FB pic.twitter.com/5APAKkMyBs
— Dalwallinu Police (@DalwallinuPol) August 19, 2022
