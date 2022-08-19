News Update : A 28 year old man was allegedly tied to a pole, thrashed, hair chopped on suspicion of theft in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area. Locals didn’t inform the police and even made him clean drains to repent his crime. Video credits : @anilattri1981

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 28 year old man was allegedly tied to a pole, thrashed, hair chopped on suspicion of theft in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area. Locals didn’t inform the police and even made him clean drains to repent his crime. Video credits : @anilattri1981
A 28 year old man was allegedly tied to a pole, thrashed, hair chopped on suspicion of theft in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area. Locals didn’t inform the police and even made him clean drains to repent his crime. Video credits : @anilattri1981 pic.twitter.com/tLoFoCsgdV
— Sakshi Chand (@SakshiChand08) August 19, 2022
