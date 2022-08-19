News Update : A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in Ghaziabad. The elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape, police said. #sexualassault #metoo #sexualabuse #survivor #rapeculture #rape

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in Ghaziabad. The elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape, police said.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two girls, aged six and nine, from a village in Ghaziabad. The elder girl was found dead in a field, while the other girl managed to escape, police said.
