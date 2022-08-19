News Update : A 25-year-old alleged thief was forced to clean a drain and his head was shaved off after he was caught stealing by a group of people in north #Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 25-year-old alleged thief was forced to clean a drain and his head was shaved off after he was caught stealing by a group of people in north #Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said
— The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 19, 2022
