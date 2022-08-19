News Update : A 23-year-old man was handed a hefty fine Friday afternoon in Halifax after police clocked a vehicle going more than 50km/h over the speed limit.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 23-year-old man was handed a hefty fine Friday afternoon in Halifax after police clocked a vehicle going more than 50km/h over the speed limit.
A 23-year-old man was handed a hefty fine Friday afternoon in Halifax after police clocked a vehicle going more than 50km/h over the speed limit. https://t.co/9Hn8kkWK3N
— CTV Atlantic (@CTVAtlantic) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#23yearold #man #handed #hefty #fine #Friday #afternoon #Halifax #police #clocked #vehicle #50kmh #speed #limit
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.