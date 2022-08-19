News Update : A 23-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 47,200 after being promised for a job . A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district. #delhi #cybercrime

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 23-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 47,200 after being promised for a job . A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district.
#delhi #cybercrime
A 23-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 47,200 after being promised for a job . A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district.#delhi #cybercrime pic.twitter.com/V0DQW497YF
— Asiana Times (@AsianaTimes) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#23yearold #man #allegedly #duped #promised #job #case #cheating #registered #connection #August #cyber #police #station #Northwest #districtdelhi #cybercrime
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.