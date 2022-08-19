News Update : A 23 year old man has now been arrested by police investigating the kidnap and sexual assault of a 6 year old girl, who was abducted from #Droylsden on Wednesday afternoon #HeartNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 23 year old man has now been arrested by police investigating the kidnap and sexual assault of a 6 year old girl, who was abducted from #Droylsden on Wednesday afternoon #HeartNews
A 23 year old man has now been arrested by police investigating the kidnap and sexual assault of a 6 year old girl, who was abducted from #Droylsden on Wednesday afternoon #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/zmzqcIAglQ
— North West News (@HeartNWNews) August 19, 2022
