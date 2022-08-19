News Update : A 22-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Benton County was confirmed positive for equine influenza by a veterinarian. He is recovering. The property is under voluntary quarantine.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 22-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Benton County was confirmed positive for equine influenza by a veterinarian. He is recovering. The property is under voluntary quarantine.
— Oregon Veterinary Medical Association (@oregonvma) August 19, 2022
