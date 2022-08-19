News Update : A 22-year-old man died on Thursday, August 18, hours after collapsing while running as part of a physical test for the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, a police official said. #agnipathscheme #agniveers #maharashtra #physicaltest

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 22-year-old man died on Thursday, August 18, hours after collapsing while running as part of a physical test for the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, a police official said.
A 22-year-old man died on Thursday, August 18, hours after collapsing while running as part of a physical test for the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, a police official said.
