News Update : A 22-year-old driver who crashed a car on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing his passenger, pulled the 34-year-old woman’s body out of the vehicle through the sunroof before he attempted to remove the license plate and fled the scene on foot, police say.

A 22-year-old driver who crashed a car on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing his passenger, pulled the 34-year-old woman’s body out of the vehicle through the sunroof before he attempted to remove the license plate and fled the scene on foot, police say.
