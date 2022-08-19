News Update : A 15-year-old is under arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed Phoua Hang, 70, in St. Paul last month, police announced Friday. Her husband was driving when their vehicle was struck by someone driving a stolen Kia.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 15-year-old is under arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed Phoua Hang, 70, in St. Paul last month, police announced Friday. Her husband was driving when their vehicle was struck by someone driving a stolen Kia.
— Mara Gottfried (@MaraGottfried) August 19, 2022
