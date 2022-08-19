News Update : A 13-year-old class 3 student of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday, August 17, after his teacher allegedly beat him on August 8, the police said. #uttarpradesh #dead #childabuse #school

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 13-year-old class 3 student of Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district died in a hospital in Bahraich on Wednesday, August 17, after his teacher allegedly beat him on August 8, the police said.
