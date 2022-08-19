News Update : A 13 year old Austrian girl, who came on vacation to Corsica, died cut in two by a tree that fell on her because of a tropical storm, which has never been seen before in Europe! And France to show its support sends to Corsica its minister of… Police!!! And not its President!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 13 year old Austrian girl, who came on vacation to Corsica, died cut in two by a tree that fell on her because of a tropical storm, which has never been seen before in Europe! And France to show its support sends to Corsica its minister of… Police!!! And not its President!
— Pinna Pierre – Vacation time (@pierrepinna) August 19, 2022
