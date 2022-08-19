News Update : 44 year old Lee Byer stabbing an innocent 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran while he was sat in his mobility scooter was just an anomaly then? Because kids and hot sun are the problem. Not national police cuts etc.. How’s this man still Mayor of the Capital of England? Spanner.

2022-08-19 16:58:48



44 year old Lee Byer stabbing an innocent 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran while he was sat in his mobility scooter was just an anomaly then? Because kids and hot sun are the problem. Not national police cuts etc..

How’s this man still Mayor of the Capital of England? Spanner.



44 year old Lee Byer stabbing an innocent 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran while he was sat in his mobility scooter was just an anomaly then? Because kids and hot sun are the problem. Not national police cuts etc.. How’s this man still Mayor of the Capital of England? Spanner. https://t.co/g40NWdL5Dd — Emma 💙💛 (@WhatTheForkLads) August 19, 2022





Source link