News Update : 4 dogs CrisisDogs NC rescue underway from Davidson County, all due to be put down today. Mom Phoebe and pup Gabby, 12 year old Mason , and black Coal( going to Dog Warriors Rescue ). #freedomride #rescue #dog #pet #shelter #life #puppy #home #pet

4 dogs CrisisDogs NC rescue underway from Davidson County, all due to be put down today. Mom Phoebe and pup Gabby, 12 year old Mason , and black Coal( going to Dog Warriors Rescue ).
— CrisisDogsNC (@dogs_nc) August 19, 2022
