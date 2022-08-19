News Update : 32-year-old Davey has been located safely. Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal to help find him!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
32-year-old Davey has been located safely.
Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal to help find him!
— Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) August 19, 2022
