News Update : 3 people arrested in the brutal beating of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah. Police have arrested two 20 year olds and a 15 year old girl in connection to this case.

3 people arrested in the brutal beating of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah. Police have arrested two 20 year olds and a 15 year old girl in connection to this case.
3 people arrested in the brutal beating of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah. Police have arrested two 20 year olds and a 15 year old girl in connection to this case. https://t.co/naeJNOKLft
— Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) August 19, 2022
