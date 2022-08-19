News Update : 24 year old @LinetChepkorir_ Toto makes history by being elected the youngest member of parliament in Kenya as her County’s women representative. The voters preferred youth to more experienced and wealthier women. Congratulations Linet!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
24 year old @LinetChepkorir_ Toto makes history by being elected the youngest member of parliament in Kenya as her County’s women representative. The voters preferred youth to more experienced and wealthier women. Congratulations Linet!
