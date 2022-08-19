News Update : 22-year-old Tom Bevan hits his maiden century for Glamorgan, as the Welsh County creep towards the 229 run target

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
22-year-old Tom Bevan hits his maiden century for Glamorgan, as the Welsh County creep towards the 229 run target
22-year-old Tom Bevan hits his maiden century for Glamorgan, as the Welsh County creep towards the 229 run target pic.twitter.com/eafUBsGqvm
— Dai Sport (@Dai_Sport_) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#22yearold #Tom #Bevan #hits #maiden #century #Glamorgan #Welsh #County #creep #run #target
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.