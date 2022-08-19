News Update : 21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting Police are looking for Paul Harris III who is charged with the murder of Trey Glover, 32, in a shooting that happened last May.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting Police are looking for Paul Harris III who is charged with the murder of Trey Glover, 32, in a shooting that happened last May.
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting Police are looking for Paul Harris III who is charged with the murder of Trey Glover, 32, in a shooting that happened last May. https://t.co/bBDiplIZkW
— Kevin Landers (@Kevin10TV) August 19, 2022
