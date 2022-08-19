News Update : 18-year-old #basketball player from Punjab's #Moga suffered multiple fractures after she was pushed off the roof on resisting a rape attempt by three youngsters. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case and the three accused are on the run. #Punjab #BasketballPlayer

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
18-year-old #basketball player from Punjab's #Moga suffered multiple fractures after she was pushed off the roof on resisting a rape attempt by three youngsters. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case and the three accused are on the run. #Punjab #BasketballPlayer
— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 19, 2022
