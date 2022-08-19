News Update : 17-year-old girl suspected of driving drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars early this morning.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
17-year-old girl suspected of driving drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars early this morning.
17-year-old girl suspected of driving drunk slammed into two Salt Lake City police cars early this morning. https://t.co/EEm07GoHm5
— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 19, 2022
