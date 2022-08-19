News Update : 1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce. “Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call.

2022-08-19 14:45:05



1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce.

“Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call.





1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce. “Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call. pic.twitter.com/z2pnzQNteY — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 19, 2022





Source link