News Update : 1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce. “Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce.
“Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call.
1. A 35-year-old man was detained in Ampang Jaya, after allegedly threatening his wife for filing for divorce.
“Suspek telah membuat ugutan dengan mengatakan ‘akan memastikan pengadu mati dan cacat seumur hidup’,” police say, adding the threat was made through a call. pic.twitter.com/z2pnzQNteY
— BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#35yearold #man #detained #Ampang #Jaya #allegedly #threatening #wife #filing #divorceSuspek #telah #membuat #ugutan #dengan #mengatakan #akan #memastikan #pengadu #mati #dan #cacat #seumur #hidup #police #adding #threat #call
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.