News Update : 1. A 26-year-old babysitter was arrested over the death of a four-month-old baby at the woman’s condominium unit in Ampang on Thursday (August 18). Police say the Indonesian woman claimed that the baby boy suffocated due to a cloth on his face while he was sleeping in a cradle.

1. A 26-year-old babysitter was arrested over the death of a four-month-old baby at the woman’s condominium unit in Ampang on Thursday (August 18).
Police say the Indonesian woman claimed that the baby boy suffocated due to a cloth on his face while he was sleeping in a cradle.
