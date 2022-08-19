News Update : 1. A 26-year-old babysitter was arrested over the death of a four-month-old baby at the woman’s condominium unit in Ampang on Thursday (August 18). Police say the Indonesian woman claimed that the baby boy suffocated due to a cloth on his face while he was sleeping in a cradle.

