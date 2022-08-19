News Update : 🚨CHARGED🚨 Following an investigation by our officers, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Lavonte Seaborn and Montez Mapp, both of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man and non-fatal shootings of two men, ages 21 and 22. (1/3)

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🚨CHARGED🚨
Following an investigation by our officers, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Lavonte Seaborn and Montez Mapp, both of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man and non-fatal shootings of two men, ages 21 and 22. (1/3)
Following an investigation by our officers, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Lavonte Seaborn and Montez Mapp, both of Detroit, in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man and non-fatal shootings of two men, ages 21 and 22. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/n9oxjGSGJS
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 19, 2022
