News Update : 😥💔 A 30-year-old fisherman was arrested by the Aluthgama police yesterday (16) on the charge of stealing milk powder worth 3100 rupees from a supermarket in Aluthgama ‍ area. To quench the hunger of her one year and eight month old child.. #srilankancrisis

A 30-year-old fisherman was arrested by the Aluthgama police yesterday (16) on the charge of stealing milk powder worth 3100 rupees from a supermarket in Aluthgama area. To quench the hunger of her one year and eight month old child.. #srilankancrisis
