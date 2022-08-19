News Update : ￼ Guns and narcotic evidence seized after a 16-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department.(Baton Rouge Police Department) By Rian Chatman

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
￼
Guns and narcotic evidence seized after a 16-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Rian Chatman
￼
Guns and narcotic evidence seized after a 16-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Rian Chatman pic.twitter.com/71sXTjnIMN
— REAL LOUISIANA NEWS (@hungrymobbceo) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Guns #narcotic #evidence #seized #16yearold #arrested #Baton #Rouge #Police #DepartmentBaton #Rouge #Police #DepartmentByRian #Chatman
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.