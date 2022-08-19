News Update : ⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️ Higley Road is closed in both directions between Chandler Heights and Riggs Road due to a collision involving a school bus and passenger van. Please seek alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Higley Road is closed in both directions between Chandler Heights and Riggs Road due to a collision involving a school bus and passenger van.
Please seek alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.
— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) August 19, 2022
