News Update : ⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️ Higley Road is closed in both directions between Chandler Heights and Riggs Road due to a collision involving a school bus and passenger van. Please seek alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.

2022-08-19 16:08:25



⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️

Higley Road is closed in both directions between Chandler Heights and Riggs Road due to a collision involving a school bus and passenger van.

Please seek alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.



