Mogadishu Hotel Attack: Terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital, Several powerful explosions are reported near the Hayat hotel.

💥 #BREAKING #Somalia 🇸🇴: Terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital, #Mogadishu.

Several powerful explosions are reported near the #Hayat hotel.

The hotel was stormed by Al-Shabaab militants according to eyewitnesses.

Several dead and injured.

At least three explosions have been heard in Mogadishu now. Some of the blasts took place in the busy Junction KM4.

These warlords like hassan sheikh everyday scream that mogadishu is their city and bla bla bla but here is them getting bombed in their own city and soldiers from uganda have to protect them in their own city! 5th bombing of today👇#somalia #mogadishu



Al-Shabab militants storm the Hayat hotel, where the head of intelligence Muhudin Warbak is located.

Somalia is becoming a very vulnerable country. It’s just a matter of time before Al-Shabaab take full control of Mogadishu due to Mahad Salad’s incompetence. He has watered-down all the gains made by Fahad Yassin in NISA