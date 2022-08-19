Mogadishu Hotel Attack: Terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital, Several powerful explosions are reported near the Hayat hotel.

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 18:51:03
💥 #BREAKING #Somalia 🇸🇴: Terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital, #Mogadishu.
Several powerful explosions are reported near the #Hayat hotel.
The hotel was stormed by Al-Shabaab militants according to eyewitnesses.
Several dead and injured.

At least three explosions have been heard in Mogadishu now. Some of the blasts took place in the busy Junction KM4.

 

Al-Shabab militants storm the Hayat hotel, where the head of intelligence Muhudin Warbak is located.

Somalia is becoming a very vulnerable country. It’s just a matter of time before Al-Shabaab take full control of Mogadishu due to Mahad Salad’s incompetence. He has watered-down all the gains made by Fahad Yassin in NISA

Somali government security forces are still operating in the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu. The troops rescued many civilians who were in the attacked hotel. The military is also taking extra precautions to reduce the risk of people being saved from the extremists’ plot.

