2022-08-19 13:23:22JUST IN: Fulton County DA Fani Willis says any further delay in Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony could “delay therevelation of an entire category of relevant witnesses or information.””This would significantly harm the interests and administration of the [grand jury].”

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 19, 2022