LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#LatestNews – Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 10-year-old Frieda Wills-McNeill [pictured] who has been reported missing from #Buckfastleigh – Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 534 18/8/22.
#LatestNews – Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 10-year-old Frieda Wills-McNeill [pictured] who has been reported missing from #Buckfastleigh – Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 534 18/8/22. pic.twitter.com/h1QYAHb6sr
— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#LatestNews #Police #growing #concerned #welfare #10yearold #Frieda #WillsMcNeill #pictured #reported #missing #Buckfastleigh #sees #whereabouts #asked #call #police #quoting #log