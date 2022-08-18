News Update : Windsor Police are looking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old, Ethan Haygood.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Windsor Police are looking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old, Ethan Haygood.
— AM800news (@AM800News) August 18, 2022
