News Update : UPDATE: Winter Springs Police say a mother has died after being hit by lightning this afternoon. Her child and their dog were also hit, but both have been checked out by medical professionals. An 18 year old was also later checked out. More:

UPDATE: Winter Springs Police say a mother has died after being hit by lightning this afternoon.
Her child and their dog were also hit, but both have been checked out by medical professionals.
An 18 year old was also later checked out.
— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 18, 2022
