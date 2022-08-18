News Update : UPDATE #salemoregon 1245 Reroute information as follows: 🔀 NB travelers or the Salem Parkway must go N or S on Broadway 🔀 SB Salem Parkway motorists must go N on Cherry AV into Keizer 🚫 All NB travel on Cherry Av on the Salem side is completely blocked. TY for your patience.

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 19:49:30


UPDATE #salemoregon 1245
Reroute information as follows:
🔀 NB travelers or the Salem Parkway must go N or S on Broadway
🔀 SB Salem Parkway motorists must go N on Cherry AV into Keizer
🚫 All NB travel on Cherry Av on the Salem side is completely blocked.
TY for your patience.

 

